New gym cafe facility could be opening its doors in Falkirk business park

Plans have been put before the local authority to turn an industrial facility into a gym, complete with a cafe and function room.

Alchemy Inns Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 1 last year – validated on February 3 this year – to extend the premises at Business Centre, Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, Bankside, Falkirk.

The application is looking to change the use of the industrial premises to create a new entrance, as well as a cafe, a function room facility and a gym.