The new support group, funded by the National Lottery Commujnity Fund and operated by Central Wellbeing SCIO, will meet for the first time in Unit 2, in Howgate Shopping Centre, between 11am and 1pm on Tuesday, December 20.

A Central Wellbeing spokesperson said: “We will host a peer support group for people on low incomes, who are worried and stressed about the rising costs. People will have a chance to share their experiences, coping techniques and money saving tips – as well as learning about sources of support from external organisations.

"We can also help provide hooded blankets, hot water bottles and mini oil filled radiators, as well as covering people's travel costs to attend the group.”

The new support group's first meeting will take place in the Howgate Centre