New Greggs shop could soon be sandwiched into Falkirk industrial estate

Greggs PLC lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 12, which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, August 20, looking for permission to change the use, alter and subdivide an industrial unit at 1 Almond Court, in Middlefield Industrial Estate, Falkirk to create a new sandwich shop.

The proposal will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers before the deadline date of October 19.

Falkirk already has a number of Greggs branches, including premises in Lint Riggs and High Street in the town centre.