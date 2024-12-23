New Greek restaurant promises to warm up dining in heart of Falkirk
But Greek Theory restaurant is inviting diners, looking forward to tasting their traditional food, to bring their own bottle for a £5 corkage per table.
It opened in a building that has been part of the town’s dining culture for many years – the former York Cafe site on the High Street.
Encouraging people to try out their authentic cooking, the owners said they were a "Greek restaurant-café, located in the heart of Falkirk where our restaurant offers traditional Greek food with locally sourced ingredients”.
They added: “The warm and inviting atmosphere, complemented by friendly staff, makes it an ideal spot for casual lunches, romantic dinners and special celebrations.”
And while they cannot bring the warm weather of Greece to a Falkirk winter, they do promise to transport people there through their excellent food.
