New Greek restaurant promises to warm up dining in heart of Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest restaurant in Falkirk town centre has its plans for a drink licence put on hold until the new year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Greek Theory restaurant is inviting diners, looking forward to tasting their traditional food, to bring their own bottle for a £5 corkage per table.

It opened in a building that has been part of the town’s dining culture for many years – the former York Cafe site on the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encouraging people to try out their authentic cooking, the owners said they were a "Greek restaurant-café, located in the heart of Falkirk where our restaurant offers traditional Greek food with locally sourced ingredients”.

The former York Cafe is now a Greek restaurant. Pic: Michael Gillen

They added: “The warm and inviting atmosphere, complemented by friendly staff, makes it an ideal spot for casual lunches, romantic dinners and special celebrations.”

And while they cannot bring the warm weather of Greece to a Falkirk winter, they do promise to transport people there through their excellent food.

Open daily from noon to 9pm, more details here