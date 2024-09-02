New free exhibition highlights 40 years of vital volunteering in Falkirk area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CVS Falkirk and District is marking its four decade involvement in volunteering with a new exhibition at Dollar Park’s Arnotdale House.

The organisation, which was founded in 1984, has announced a free exhibition, entitled Capturing Volunteer Stories 1984-2024, will be open to the public from Tuesday, September 10 to Friday, September 20.

A CVS spokesperson said: “CVS Falkirk and District has supported community engagement and volunteering. Yet it is the individuals and volunteer-involving organisations who truly drive community empowerment, and it is these people that we want to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"On our anniversary year, we are excited to be able to give a platform to some amazing volunteering stories and memories, as well as to highlight the tireless work of many of our Falkirk-based charities.

The exhibition will be held in Arnotdale House in Dollar Park (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

“We will be featuring groups such as Braveheart, Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean, ROOTs and Dates-n-Mates, and sharing the memories of volunteers who have been active in their communities for nearly 70 years.”

Visit the website for more information.