New free exhibition highlights 40 years of vital volunteering in Falkirk area
The organisation, which was founded in 1984, has announced a free exhibition, entitled Capturing Volunteer Stories 1984-2024, will be open to the public from Tuesday, September 10 to Friday, September 20.
A CVS spokesperson said: “CVS Falkirk and District has supported community engagement and volunteering. Yet it is the individuals and volunteer-involving organisations who truly drive community empowerment, and it is these people that we want to celebrate.
"On our anniversary year, we are excited to be able to give a platform to some amazing volunteering stories and memories, as well as to highlight the tireless work of many of our Falkirk-based charities.
“We will be featuring groups such as Braveheart, Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean, ROOTs and Dates-n-Mates, and sharing the memories of volunteers who have been active in their communities for nearly 70 years.”
Visit the website for more information.
