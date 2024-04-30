New free bike bus service offers up greener cycling options in Falkirk area and beyond

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Inner Forth Bike Bus service, which launched last weekend, is a pilot scheme by the Climate Forth project which aims to make the area a more climate-resilient place to live, work and travel.

The bus, which will run every Sunday until October 27, is free to all passengers and is operated by PVT Transfer, travelling between Alloa and the Forth Road Bridges, with various drop-off and pick-up points along the way, including the Kelpies Hub, Dunfermline station car park and Bo’ness bus station.

While the bus is primarily aimed at cyclists and those wanting to travel with their bike, walkers are also welcome to board the bus and make use of the service.

The free Inner Forth Bike Bus service runs every Sunday until the end of October (Picture: Submitted)

The Bike Bus has space for regular bikes, trikes, and other non-standard cycles and can accommodate up to fourteen cycles, depending on size and type.

Since the stops are positioned near the newly launched Round the Inner Forth cycle route, there is a multitude of route options for cyclists and walkers using the service.

The concept of the Inner Forth Bike Bus has been developed to encourage local people – and visitors to the area – to make greener decisions when traveling and exploring, as opposed to automatically using a car.

James Stead, Climate FORTH project manager, said: “We are so excited to see the launch of Climate FORTH’s Inner Forth Bike Bus free service. This will allow cyclists and walkers access to some of the remarkable, lesser-known heritage sites and hidden gems that the Inner Forth has to offer.

“It will also provide opportunities for local people and visitors alike to plan some fantastic Sunday trips around the area. A huge thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Lottery players along with the Crown Estate via Fife Council for helping to make this seasonal service one for all to enjoy.”