New figures show it takes just over one hundred days to sell a house in the Falkirk area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Updated monthly and compiled between February 2023 and February 2024 by housing sales firm Property Solvers, the figures highlight the time taken to sell 193 properties across the region, highlighting the quickest areas and the slowest areas in terms of house sales, from the moment a premises is listed on property portals to the point it is marked as officially “sold” at the HM Land Registry.

While it takes an average of 14.76 weeks – around 103 days – to sell a property across the whole region, the FK1 zone of Falkirk, which includes Camelon, Shieldhill and Slamannan, had the fastest selling properties, with 25 sales taking an average of 70 days to conclude from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the same period Grangemouth – the FK3 area – had 15 sales taking an average of 96 days.

New figures reveal the fastest and slowest locations in the Falkirk Council area when it comes to house sales (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Denny – the FK6 zone – was the slowest area to sell houses, with five sales taking an average of 118 days, while Larbert – FK5 – saw nine sales take an average of 109 days.

Ruban Selvanayagam, of Property Solvers, said: “While we’re starting to see some noticeable improvements into 2024, the continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers' ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing.