New figures show it takes just over one hundred days to sell a house in the Falkirk area
Updated monthly and compiled between February 2023 and February 2024 by housing sales firm Property Solvers, the figures highlight the time taken to sell 193 properties across the region, highlighting the quickest areas and the slowest areas in terms of house sales, from the moment a premises is listed on property portals to the point it is marked as officially “sold” at the HM Land Registry.
While it takes an average of 14.76 weeks – around 103 days – to sell a property across the whole region, the FK1 zone of Falkirk, which includes Camelon, Shieldhill and Slamannan, had the fastest selling properties, with 25 sales taking an average of 70 days to conclude from start to finish.
Over the same period Grangemouth – the FK3 area – had 15 sales taking an average of 96 days.
Denny – the FK6 zone – was the slowest area to sell houses, with five sales taking an average of 118 days, while Larbert – FK5 – saw nine sales take an average of 109 days.
Ruban Selvanayagam, of Property Solvers, said: “While we’re starting to see some noticeable improvements into 2024, the continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers' ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing.
"Combined with the recognised ‘snail pace’ nature of the conveyancing process, it’s likely that these trends are likely to remain for some time.”