New figures reveal Falkirk post code region is home to 29 millionaires

It has been revealed that the National Lottery has created 29 millionaires across the Falkirk post code region since its launch in 1994.

According to new figures released to mark the organisation’s 25th birthday at least one person each year in the FK area has scooped £1,000,000 or more over the last 25 years.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “It’s fantastic to see so many millionaires created across the Falkirk area since launch in 1994.

“Already a landmark site for the remarkable Kelpies, the FK postcode is now famous for being one of the luckiest in Scotland for National Lottery winners.

“Over the last 25 years, The National Lottery has been making amazing things happen. “Thanks to our National Lottery players, 565,000 Good Cause grants have been given out to projects big and small, that’s the equivalent of 200 life-changing projects in every UK postcode district making a huge impact on communities all over the country.

“On top of this, we have celebrated so many lucky winners who have won life-changing sums of money – here’s to another 25 years of making dreams come true.”