New Falkirk takeaway gets the green light from local planners after noise and odour promise

Craig Main’s application, which was lodged on October 24 last year, to construct a hot food takeaway at the lockups, in Maggie Woods Loan, Falkirk, was granted planning permission by Falkirk Council officers on Friday, March 10.

By James Trimble
Published 14th Mar 2023, 08:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 08:19 GMT

In order to gain planning approval Mr Main has to adhere to a number of conditions, including ensuring the development does not produce noise or odours which are detrimental to the surrounding area.

He must also ensure trees in the area are protected during construction of the premises.

The planning documents state the new takeaway will be on the corner of Westburn Avenue and Maggie Wood’s Loan in Falkirk and will form an extension to the existing “neighbourhood retail parade”.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
According to the design and access statement, the proposal provides “an opportunity to extend and improve the existing shops” and is “in accordance with the

Falkirk Local Development Plan and its relevant guidance and policies”.

FalkirkFalkirk Council