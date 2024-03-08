Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisation’s new community hub, which will receive £100,000, is among 18 projects across Scotland to gain funding to develop existing facilities or create a new home for sport and physical activity.

Falkirk Football Community Foundation operates an extensive programme of football development which includes over 700 members, over 40 teams and over 100 volunteers. It plans to use the money to help create a new hub for sport next to its community pitch.

The new hub will feature changing rooms, a staff office, classrooms and a small kitchen to allow the foundation to expand on its range of health care, education and employability programmes in a better space.

Falkirk Football Community Foundation has secured £100,000 of funding to help it create a new community sporting hub facility(Picture: Submitted)

This investment has been made possible thanks to National Lottery players, who raise £30 million each week for good causes across the UK.

Derek Allison, chief executive of Falkirk Football Community Foundation, said: “We are immensely grateful to sportscotland through the Sports Facilities Fund for their generous funding towards our new community hub.

"This significant contribution will not only enhance the experience for our players, but it will also provide a much-needed boost to our local community through the programmes we deliver.

“The new facility will play a crucial role in nurturing a love for sport and in particular football within the community, providing a space where individuals can come together, learn, play, and grow.

“Falkirk Football Community Foundation's vision is to be a leading provider of sport, health, education, and employability activities to children, young people, and adults in our community and this will help us achieve this goal.

"This is not just an investment in a physical structure, but in the physical health, mental health, unity, and the future of our community.”

Forbes Dunlop, chief executive of sportscotland, added: “The aim of the Sports Facilities Fund is to support sustainable and inclusive projects with their ambitions of using sport and physical activity to enhance the lives of their local communities.

