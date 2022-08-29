News you can trust since 1845
New Dyslexia Scotland website will support those in Forth Valley

Members of Dyslexia Scotland’s Forth Valley branch are delighted at the launch of a new website this week.

By Jill Buchanan
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:13 pm

The revamped website features helpful information on common issues faced by the dyslexic community, from support for exams to how to find out if you are dyslexic through to career and employment advice.

The new online shop and donation portals also help raise funds for the charity, to help continue to raise awareness.

Dyslexia Scotland consult with volunteers on their new website

National development officer Lena Gillies who supports the branch said: “Dyslexia Scotland’s new website will be a brilliant help to people with dyslexia, teachers, parent and carers and employers in Falkirk. One in ten people in the area is dyslexic, but lots of them won’t even know it.

“We encourage everyone from the area to look at the site, learn something new and buy a gift from the shop to support us in our effort to make all of Scotland dyslexia friendly.”

To become a member of Dyslexia Scotland Forth Valley visit their website

