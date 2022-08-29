New Dyslexia Scotland website will support those in Forth Valley

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The revamped website features helpful information on common issues faced by the dyslexic community, from support for exams to how to find out if you are dyslexic through to career and employment advice.

The new online shop and donation portals also help raise funds for the charity, to help continue to raise awareness.

Dyslexia Scotland consult with volunteers on their new website

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National development officer Lena Gillies who supports the branch said: “Dyslexia Scotland’s new website will be a brilliant help to people with dyslexia, teachers, parent and carers and employers in Falkirk. One in ten people in the area is dyslexic, but lots of them won’t even know it.

“We encourage everyone from the area to look at the site, learn something new and buy a gift from the shop to support us in our effort to make all of Scotland dyslexia friendly.”