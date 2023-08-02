Down’s Syndrome Scotland’s Central Branch is running the group which will be split into two with one section for babies and toddlers up to the age of five and the other for primary school-aged children from five to 12 years.

It aims to offer the youngsters a chance to play and meet new friends – with access to a soft play area, games and other activities on offer. As well as a welcome opportunity for families to chat and support each other.

The first meeting will take place this Saturday, August 5 from 1pm to 3pm in the Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth.

For more information please contact Gillian and Donna at [email protected].