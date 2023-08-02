News you can trust since 1845
New Down's syndrome group to launch for children in Grangemouth

A new group for children with Down’s syndrome and their families will launch in the area this weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:49 BST

Down’s Syndrome Scotland’s Central Branch is running the group which will be split into two with one section for babies and toddlers up to the age of five and the other for primary school-aged children from five to 12 years.

It aims to offer the youngsters a chance to play and meet new friends – with access to a soft play area, games and other activities on offer. As well as a welcome opportunity for families to chat and support each other.

The first meeting will take place this Saturday, August 5 from 1pm to 3pm in the Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth.

For more information please contact Gillian and Donna at [email protected].

The Central branch of Down’s Syndrome Scotland has been running for over 30 years and covers Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannan council areas.

