New defibrillators in Linlithgow could help to save lives
and live on Freeview channel 276
The potentially lifesaving equipment has been installed at Brae Court on the High Street and at West Port on St Ninian’s Road by members of the Linlithgow Community First Responders group.
A defibrillator gives a high energy shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest. Every minute that someone is in cardiac arrest without receiving CPR or a defibrillator being used on them, their chance of survival decreases by 10 per cent.
The volunteer-led organisation was provided with the funds to purchase the devices thanks to the Preston Glade Community Pledge, an initia tive by Cala Homes that aims to support groups in Linlithgow.
David Booth, of Linlithgow Community First Responders, said: “When Cala Homes approached us with the opportunity to work with them, we were very grateful for the chance.
“Although we are part of the Scottish Ambulance Service, Linlithgow Community First Responders is a charity and relies on the generosity of the community to fund defibrillators.
“All of our members have been trained by the Scottish Ambulance Service to attend emergency calls, such as cardiac arrests, and through our volunteer’s work we have seen first-hand the difference that quick intervention can make in saving lives.
“The installation of these two defibrillators has the potential to save lives and they are a welcome addition to the coverage throughout town.
“We hope they never have to be used but we will continue to look for more locations within the community so we have best coverage possible.
“If they are needed, they will buy time between the emergency call and the arrival of an ambulance or responder – giving the patient the best possible chance of recovery.”
Kim Newbigging, Cala Homes (East) regional sales manager, said: “We’re proud to have worked closely with Linlithgow Community First Responders to bring this vital equipment to the town.
“It’s projects like this which make a real difference to the lives of people living in Linlithgow that we’re proud to support through our community pledge.”