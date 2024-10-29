A new community group aimed at enhancing the floral beauty of Falkirk town centre has been launched.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blooming Bairns is made up of a team of volunteers who are passionate about creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere by improving the town centre’s natural areas.

With the group’s first meeting having taken place last week the volunteers are excited about getting started on doing what they can to enhance the look of the town centre and to make it bloom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they are still looking for more people to come forward and get involved in helping them.

Members of the new Blooming Bairns group which has been formed to improve the look of the town centre met last week. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

With a shared vision of revitalising Falkirk’s public spaces the Blooming Bairns will focus on planting flowers, creating green spaces and fostering community pride.

The newly formed group will work in collaboration with Falkirk Council, Falkirk Delivers and Polmont Prison on the initiative.

Jacqueline Balfour, chair of Blooming Bairns, said: “We are excited to embark on this journey to rejuvenate our town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that by working together, we can create a more inviting environment for residents and visitors alike.

The Blooming Bairns committee members, from left, Micky Parikh, Stef Paterson, Ann Bruce, Jackie Balfour, Elaine Grant and Gary O'Donnell. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"Our volunteers are enthusiastic and ready to roll up their sleeves.

"Through workshops, planting events and community clean ups, we invite everyone to join us in this green initiative.

"Together we can cultivate a town centre that reflects the beauty and spirit of Falkirk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Grant, manager of the town’s Business Improvement District, Falkirk Delivers, added: “This will make a huge impact to the look and appeal of the town centre.”

In the past looking after the planters, making the town centre look attractive in terms of flowers and green space, was a job for Falkirk Council. However, with budget cuts in recent years the local authority has been unable to do many of these kinds of things in the district’s communities.

Instead local groups of volunteers have been established to look after their own communities for themselves, and now this is the case in the town centre with this new group.

The group is also on the lookout for new members to join them in their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener, or are just looking to lend a helping hand, the Blooming Bairns say there’s a place for you in the team.

For more information on upcoming events and how to participate visit the Blooming Bairns Facebook page. To sign up as a volunteer fill in the form at https://forms.gle/HRfVZhNjZBNy9dab8

Or alternatively contact them at [email protected]