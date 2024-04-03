Rosie McLuskie took charge at Food Train on Monday, April 1, succeeding Michelle Carruthers who has led the organisation for 21 years.

The experienced third sector leader succeeds Michelle in the role, but had spent time meeting the team ahead of her official date for taking up the reins.

Formerly Scotland director for We Are With You, which supports people experiencing issues with drugs, alcohol or mental health, Rosie brings with her a deep-rooted background in health and social care, which lie at the core of her new role.

Food Train works with older people across Falkirk, providing shopping and befriending services to ensure they can lead healthy, independent lives.

Rosie said: “This is a charity which not only improves lives, but saves them - ensuring older people not only get the groceries they need to eat well at home, but the company they need to live well too. The health of far too many people suffer tragically as a result of malnutrition and loneliness. Food Train and its tremendous volunteers stop both.

“I am determined that this charity will continue its great work in not just supporting our members, but in being a voice for them too - to ensure their opinions and experiences are heard, as well as their needs met.”

Michelle, who led the charity’s launch in the region, left her post last week.

Alan Dalziel, Food Train chairman, said: “We are delighted to appoint Rosie to the CEO role as her experience, determination and leadership qualities are exactly what the charity needs to serve the best interests of our members, volunteers and staff going forward.

“We also express our heartfelt gratitude to Michelle for her outstanding leadership over so many years and wish her the very best for the next chapter in her life.”