New Carron man runs 5k a day for 86 days for Strathcarron in memory of his dad

A New Carron man has completed an epic 86 days of running 5k a day in memory of his dad – a run for each day his father spent in the care of Strathcarron Hospice.

Iain Stewart took on the challenge in memory of his dad David, from Grangemouth, who was diagnosed with cancer early in 2024. Despite treatment, David’s condition quickly deteriorated and he was admitted to the local hospice where he was cared for until he died on July 16, 2024.

Iain said: “Dad was a real family man. His kids and grandkids were everything to him – he doted on them.

“It was really tough after the diagnosis. As a family we tried our best to look after dad at home but we couldn’t get on top of the pain and it was really tough to watch him suffering. He was in agony.

Iain Stewart ran 5k a day for 86 days to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice in memory of his dad. (Pic: contributed)

“When he was admitted to Strathcarron staff were brilliant and it was phenomenal the care he received. Staff got his pain management stable and made him comfortable. It allowed us to spend the time we had left with him as quality moments, not just doing practical care. It allowed me to be his son – not try to be a nurse.

“During his stay we got to know all the staff from the nurses to the kitchen, the cleaners, the front desk – everyone was so friendly and caring. Everyone just went above and beyond to make sure we were supported. Each one of them is an angel. Even after dad had died, I bumped into one of the staff in a supermarket and she stopped to ask how we were all doing.

“My dad and the whole family received such good care and support from the hospice, I just wanted to give something back in my own way. It can be hard to fully understand how incredible the care is until you have been touched by the experience.”

Iain, who was not a runner before he started, found his epic 5k experience a challenge but said the thought of what he was running for kept him going.

The 46 year-old added: “I have played sport all my days but I am certainly not a runner! This was more about pushing myself out of my comfort zone and about having that incentive and commitment to complete it for an amazing cause.

“Day 40 was tough – I had pulled a muscle and thought I might need to give up, but after 2-3 days of running it eased off. That was the only time doubt crept in, despite being out at times in crazy weather or dealing with a hangover!

“It went better than I anticipated and I actually enjoyed it and would encourage anyone to take on a personal challenge to help fundraise for the hospice.”

Melissa Duffy, Strathcarron community fundraiser, said: "We would like to congratulate Iain on completing his challenge in aid of the Hospice in memory of his dad David and thank you for choosing to fundraise for us.

"We are very grateful for every donation. Every contribution makes a big difference to those we support.

“Strathcarron needs £19,452 daily to be able to provide palliative care and end of life services to patients and their loved ones – every pound donated is vital.”