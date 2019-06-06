New Carron couple celebrate their Diamond Wedding

Diamond duo Ian and Jenny Mundie are today celebrating a sparkling new milestone as they mark their 60th wedding anniversary.

The New Carron couple made a toast during a family meal at Falkirk Golf Club at the weekend as they looked ahead to the big occasion — which falls more than six decades on from the day they first met at a Dawson Mission party in the old West Carron Village.

As members of the same bible class, romance soon blossomed between the pair in 1953.

Ian (81) and Jenny (83) were married in the United Free Church in Bainsford on Saturday, June 6 in 1959 by the late Reverend John Macintyre.

Born and bred in Camelon, Ian attended both Carmuirs and Falkirk high schools, while his wife, who grew up in West Carron Village before moving to Grangemouth, studied at the Zetland and Falkirk technical schools.

Ian would go on to complete an apprenticeship as a draughtsman before moving to the Burroughs factory in Cumbernauld in 1958.

Eight years later, he entered Baptist ministry which saw the Mundies travel around the country as Ian served in churches from Glasgow to Galashiels and Kent to Kirkcaldy, before returning to their tenth home where they are now settled in Park Road, New Carron.

Ian also had spells working in Kent and Sussex on the home staff of The Leprosy Mission.

Meanwhile, Jenny became a dental nurse and a receptionist in the Frank Edwards practice.

In later life, she got involved in administration in dementia care, as well as with the Alzheimer’s Society.

Away from their careers, the Mundies remained committed to their faith and are still members at Falkirk Baptist Church.

Ian’s passion for photography and buses have lived with him into retirement, which came 17 years ago, with the latter interest stemming from his childhood when his father earned a living as a bus driver.

Activities organised and led by the church remain Jenny’s preference when it comes to self-enjoyment.

However, her husband quipped: “Her hobby is looking after me!”

The couple, who are considering taking a trip to Portobello to celebrate their anniversary, have been joined in marking their latest milestone by their two sons, two daughters and three grandchildren.

Explaining the secret behind 60 happy years of marriage together, Ian said: “Love for each other, trust in each other and being with each other, combined with a faith in Jesus Christ as Lord.”