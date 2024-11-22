New cafe plans: Falkirk area cricket club could be hitting sixes and serving up elevenses
Bailliefields Community Hub lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, November 19, which was subsequently validated on Thursday, November 21, to change the used of a store at Westquarter and Redding Cricket Club pavilion to form a cafe.
The proposal for the Sunnyside Road, Brightons club is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers not later than the determination deadline of January 20 next year.
Bailliefields Communty Hub is a charity set up at Westquarter and Redding CC which aims to “create a place for all, one where everyone belongs and all activities have a social element to bring the community together”.
The charity lists its core aims are to providing opportunities to improve the lives of people with disabilities, promote inclusion and equality for the young and elderly, tackle social isolation and connect the local community by promoting a sense of belonging.
