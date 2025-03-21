A new broom at Philpstoun Community Centre unearthed some hidden treasures in a cupboard.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New caretaker Lisa Gilfeather took over the reins last September, after Hazel Baff retired following more than 20 years’ service.

While Lisa was having a clear-out just before Christmas, she discovered boxes of documents in a cupboard at the centre – which she quickly brought to the attention of the management committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An extraordinary find, it contained records and minute books dating back to 1902 along with a large haul of pictures charting more than 100 years of history at the centre.

Hundreds of hidden treasures, including photographs and documents, will be on show.

Councillor Tom Conn suggested alerting the West Lothian Archives, and heritage manager Emma Peattie said she would be delighted to accept the treasure trove.

However, before the material is handed over for safe-keeping, Philpstoun Management Committee has organised an exhibition – giving locals a chance to view the long forgotten treasures.

Myra Jamieson, committee chairwoman, said: “We’ve organised an exhibition of the material at the centre next Saturday and Sunday, March 29 and 30, from 1pm to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an incredible find and we’re certain that many local residents will enjoy viewing some of the old record books and pictures.

“Some of the documents are more than 100 years old so they are quite fragile. Thanks to Emma, we’re going to be able to display some of them safely for visitors to enjoy.”

Among the treasures discovered were old posters and gala day pictures.

A unique song, Hail Philpstoun Queen, has also been discovered, written by Joseph Savage from Philpstoun with music by R Neilson from Winchburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is hoped visitors will be able to hear a recording of the song when they attend next weekend.

Myra explained: “One of our committee members, Hilary Crighton, is also a music teacher and she’s taken a copy of the song in the hopes that her choir can record the song in time for the exhibition.

“We’ve also had a small sub-committee pouring over all the minutes and pictures to pull out some interesting gems to go on display.”

The centre was paid for by Philpstoun Oil Company as a recreation club for its workers and it’s clear they had no shortage of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myra added: “It was unbelievable the facilities they had on tap for their workers – they had every club you could think of on offer!

“One of the minutes I’ve been checking from 1902 states that ping-pong was the newest game on the market and they were planning to get a table for the workers.

“The first entry on January 31, 1902, said they were planning to hold a lemonade and pie night but a wee boy drowned in the canal so it changed to tea and biscuits.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the free exhibition at the centre on March 29 and 30 from 1pm to 4pm.