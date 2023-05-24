News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

New boss now in place to navigate Scottish Canals to success in Falkirk and beyond

Scottish Canals – which is responsible for the running of Falkirk landmarks the Kelpies and the Wheel – has appointed a new boss to hopefully steer it through smooth waters.
By James Trimble
Published 24th May 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:07 BST

John Paterson this week took up his new role as Scottish Canals chief executive officer, replacing Catherine Topley, and now hopes to lead the organisation into a new era.

John has over 30 years of dedicated public service and was one of the 60 people from across the UK who applied for the high-profile Scottish Canals post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A panel comprising of a representative from Transport Scotland, two Scottish Canals’ Board members and Scottish Canals chairperson, supported by a recruitment specialist, led a short list of nine candidates through a robust, multi-stage, recruitment process.

John Paterson is now the CEO of Scottish CanalsJohn Paterson is now the CEO of Scottish Canals
John Paterson is now the CEO of Scottish Canals
Most Popular

John said: “Scottish Canals play a vital role in supporting Scotland’s people, visitors, and economy. I aim to further maximise the canals’ potential, providing the arena for better health and well being, increased economic output, accessible and sustainable tourism and leisure opportunities.”

Related topics:Scottish CanalsFalkirkScotland