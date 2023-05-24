New boss now in place to navigate Scottish Canals to success in Falkirk and beyond
John Paterson this week took up his new role as Scottish Canals chief executive officer, replacing Catherine Topley, and now hopes to lead the organisation into a new era.
John has over 30 years of dedicated public service and was one of the 60 people from across the UK who applied for the high-profile Scottish Canals post.
A panel comprising of a representative from Transport Scotland, two Scottish Canals’ Board members and Scottish Canals chairperson, supported by a recruitment specialist, led a short list of nine candidates through a robust, multi-stage, recruitment process.
John said: “Scottish Canals play a vital role in supporting Scotland’s people, visitors, and economy. I aim to further maximise the canals’ potential, providing the arena for better health and well being, increased economic output, accessible and sustainable tourism and leisure opportunities.”