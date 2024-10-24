The transformation scene from the very first "Cinderella" in 1971...with 13-year-old Craig as Buttons on the left (Pic: submitted)

A heartwarming new book being launched next week tells the magical story of a unique theatrical phenomenon born over 50 years ago - the astonishing marvel that was Falkirk Children's Theatre.

HOUSE FULL! is the extraordinary inside story of FCT told for the first time by Falkirk man Craig Murray. It's a love letter to the Children's Theatre and a "must read" for the thousands of Falkirk Bairns who had their first experience of live musical theatre on the Town Hall stage or even simply attended their magical, spectacular shows.

Craig (66) was there at the very beginning as a 13-year-old Buttons in Cinderella and he went on to write the scripts for 22 of the pantomimes and manage the whole operation for 16 years in his role as Falkirk's "Mr Entertainment".

He said: "When the curtain went up on the first Falkirk Children's Theatre pantomime in December 1971, no-one knew it would be the beginning of a joyous 30-year rollercoaster ride.

Craig Murray with his friend, colleague and mentor David Cunningham. (Pic: submitted)

"The fact is, during that time, Falkirk had something very special and unique that no other town in Scotland had."

The hugely talented Falkirk Children's Theatre, the brainchild of the legendary David Cunningham, put the town on the map, captured the hearts of a whole community and spread its magic across Scotland through televised shows such as "Ali Baba and the Far Eastenders", "Cinderella", "Aladdin", "Jock and the Jelly Beanstalk" and "Bairns in the Wood".

Between 1971 and 2000, FCT performed its annual Christmas pantomime over 260 times in Falkirk Town Hall.

In that time, over 1000 children aged between eight and 15, all from Falkirk and the surrounding district, acted, sang and danced their hearts out.

Ensemble from "Cinderella, the Environmentally Friendly Pantomime" (1990) (Pic: submitted)

Every single performance sold out with a waiting list for tickets every year, hence the "House Full" title of the book.

Audience numbers at these live shows totalled more than 225,000.

Spectacular performances were shown on STV, a "must watch" for millions of Scots on January 1 every year from 1989 to 2000.

Told with warmth, insight and humour, Craig's meticulously-researched book, full of wonderful pictures over the years, is a personal, candid, nostalgic and emotional stroll down memory lane.

Scarecrow, Tinman, Lion and Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz", Falkirk Children's Theatre's 1982 production. (Pic: submitted)

It peeks affectionately behind the scenes, paying tribute to the hugely talented artistic professionals and personalities who made Falkirk Children's Theatre come alive: people such as David Cunningham, Bill Graham, Irene Langlands, John Reid, Sheena Graham, John Gilmour, Mike Benzie, Ian Christie and "Uncle Andrew" Hunter, but also the hundreds of "unsung heroes" who made it all possible.

Craig's book starts, as every one of his pantos did, with "The Prologue" and a familiar scene - the arrival of "The Old Woman" at the beginning of every FCT show in the Town Hall.

The house lights dim to half and a spontaneous cheer of expectation arises from the excited crowd of 900 eager children and adults in the theatre. The kids, mums, dads, grans and grandpas are clearly in the mood for this!

The Musical Director enters and the cheers get louder then subside as his baton is raised and the band strikes up, playing the Overture – a lively, up-tempo selection of short extracts of what is to come.

Ashley Russell as Fran with the ensemble in "The Sleeping Beauty" (1998)

At the end of the Overture there is another cheer as the house lights now go to black and a hush descends on the darkened hall. Even the hundreds of children are quiet, apart from the odd squeal which generates a laugh.

Different music plays now as the band begins a tune that regular attenders will come to recognise (though they are unlikely to ever know its name). It's called Little Old Lady Passing By and brings a solitary figure silently through the auditorium. She wears a black straw hat and cape and carries a brolly and basket. A follow-spot picks her up when she is halfway down the centre aisle and as she reaches the stairs and climbs up onto the stage there is another cheer. Her walk through the audience is timed so that the music finishes precisely at this point.

She turns and faces the audience, calling out in a cheerful, welcoming voice: “Hello everybody!"

As the pages turn, Craig recalls the genesis of the theatre, its evolution over the decades and the precious moments that remain fixed in the memories of so many families.

With highs and lows, it's funny and sad by turns but it's always uplifting and entertaining, recalling a special time for so many children.

Craig added: "Falkirk Children's Theatre was a magical world of musical theatre and provided countless treasured memories and unforgettable experiences. It fostered lifelong friendships. It helped shape future lives and careers. It even helped create some stars. But above all, it let ordinary local children experience the wonderful, life-enhancing thrill of performing on stage and simply having fun together.

Young cast members at Grampian TV studios recording for "Highway Christmas Special" (1984) (Pic: submitted)

"After all these years, so many look back and say the same thing. "I had the time of my life!"

"And for the people of Falkirk it was a huge morale boost in difficult times as they watched the children restore pride in their community and I would argue this absolutely has not diminished over the years since the year 2000."

Joyce Baker (nee Alexander), still in Stenhousemuir, sums up the feelings of so many former members.

"My memories of Falkirk Children’s Theatre are some of the best times of my life. I was lucky enough to be cast as Cinderella in the very first production. I was 11. Standing in the wings waiting to go on was scary but being onstage, under the lights and in front of that huge audience was such a high! I feel privileged to have been involved from the beginning and knowing that hundreds of kids had the same experience. My memories are cherished."

Distinguished Falkirk-born actor and writer Forbes Masson, another FCT alumnus and now an Associate Artist with the Royal Shakespeare Company, has provided the book's foreword. Due to appear on London's West End in December with award-winning superstar Sigourney Weaver in a new version of "The Tempest", he writes: "The mightily talented Craig Murray tells the story of the heartwarming highs and painful lows of being performer, writer, producer and all-round champion of Falkirk Children’s Theatre.

"Craig’s love and care for the job, the company, the kids and his hometown, his great comic and narrative skill as scriptwriter and performer, his uplifting positivity, extreme passion and tireless dedication to his craft all shine through in this entertaining, informative and revealing book.

"Go behind the scenes of Scotland’s beloved and sorely-missed children’s theatre where so many Falkirk children, in days gone by, had such fantastic fun, made lasting memories, met lifetime pals, gained confidence, and for some, like me, were helped on their first few steps on the road to living their dream life in the arts."

HOUSE FULL! will be available online from www.monumentdance.co.uk/books and at Waterstone's in Falkirk from Thursday, October 31.