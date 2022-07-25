New book is icing on cake for Falkirk Hobbycraft employee Chloe Edwards

Chloe Edwards, 22, is employed as an artisan assistant at Hobbycraft in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park.

Her bosses have just launched her new recipe book called Is That Cake? Yes. That Really is a Cake! and it's available to buy online and in store for £5.99.

A self-taught baker and cake decorator, Chloe from Bainsford has been up to her elbows in icing sugar since she was 11 when she discovered how much she loved baking.

Chloe Edwards and her cake depicting the Steeple and surrounding buildings which she entered in the Great Falkirk Bake Off in May

At the Great Falkirk Bake Off which took place in May, she came second with her amazing cake design modelled on Falkirk’s Steeple and the surrounding shops.

Chloe said that she wanted to design a cake recipe book because of her love for creativity and interest to turn fondant into almost anything – from a flowerpot to spaghetti and meatballs.

Her book has 20 recipes, varying from beginner, intermediate and advanced, and features an amazing collection of hyper-realistic designs including baked potatoes, cheeseboards, sewing accessories and more.

Chloe said: “I am thrilled to see my cake recipe book hit the shelves in Hobbycraft stores across the UK. I have been a baker and cake-decorator since the age of 11, so it is amazing to see my designs come to life with the help of the Artisan programme. I hope my book will help crafters unlock their creative brain and show them that they don’t have to be an expert to make crazy cakes.”

Hobbycraft’s Artisan programme has been built to maximise colleagues’ talents and give them the tools and skills they need to grow and fulfil their passions. Whether it is growing their own businesses, building social media presence, working on their confidence to host some of Hobbycraft’s workshops, or giving them the chance to design and create their own lines to sell.