New book gives fascinating insight into the people behind the 224 names on Bainsford War Memorial

A newly published book brings to life the names on a village war memorial and those involved hope it will ensure they are remembered by generations to come.

Bainsford and Its War Memorial has been carefully researched by the members of the association responsible for seeing the monument built, and written by local historian Ian Scott.

Almost three years on since the memorial in Dawson Park was dedicated at a poignant ceremony, attended by veterans, relatives, schoolchildren and members of the Armed Forces, Bainsford War Memorial Association are delighted that the book provides more details of the 224 names engraved on the striking Scottish whinstone cenotaph.

With 300 books published, many have already been gifted to local libraries and schools, as well as the Royal British Legion Scotland and businesses in the Bainsford area who helped with fundraising for the memorial. Copies have also been sent to the Imperial War Museum in London.

Pictured: Baillie James Kerr, member of Bainsford War Memorial Association; Ian Scott, Falkirk historian; Provost Robert Bissett: Jill Buchanan, editor Falkirk Herald; Tom McMorrow, Special projects Officer ATC Cadets and Dave McQueen, member Bainsford War Memorial Association. Pic: Michael Gillen

Ian Scott has written a fascinating glimpse of how live was for those in the area during the war years, as well as between the wars and the Bainsford that service men and women returned to after the end of World War II.

It also details the work to establish and build the war memorial, as well as giving information about the dedication ceremony which included a flypast to remember in particular those who served with the Royal Air Force and did not return.

Provost Robert Bissett, who as the association’s founding chairman writes in the book’s introduction: “Members wanted to compile a story that told as much as we can discover about the men and the village before, during and after the war. This book is the result.

"Here you will find details of the lives and service of the fallen, the story of the village, the role of the iron works at Carron and Falkirk Foundry, the part played by women workers and much more.

Many of the photographs had originally appeared in the Falkirk Herald. Pic: Michael Gillen

"I am grateful to my colleagues for their contributions to the book which add much to our understanding of the place that we are all proud to call home.”

He concluded: “We all hope that in the future, children of Bainsford yet unborn will read these pages and learn with pride that when the call came in time of peril for our country, the people of Bainsford were not found wanting.”

The book is filled with photographs and details of the fallen, mainly taken from the pages of the Falkirk Herald. Each week, from the Spring of 1915 the paper had a column called For King and Country with row after row of young men’s faces taken in the weeks before they marched off to war.

Reading through the list of names, detailing the 224 lost souls makes sobering reading, particularly given the youth of so many who took the King’s Shilling to enlist but never returned to the streets we still know today.

The front cover of the book Bainsford and Its War Memorial detailing backgrounds of the 224 listed on the monument. Pic: Michael Gillen

Almost 109 years ago two 19-year-olds with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders were killed in battle. Private James Beattie died on March 29 and was the son of David and Helen Beattie who lived at Main Street, Bainsford, while Private John Henry Bishop died on the September 30 that year. He was the son of John and Mary Bishop of Gairdoch Street.

Private John Crosby, also with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, was only 18 when he died on April 25, 1915. He was the son of James and Flora from Forgnhall, Bankside and worked as a moulder at Abbots Foundry. As well as being remembered on his village war memorial, he is also remembered at the Ypres Menin Gate memorial in Belgium.

Adam and Christina Rae of Main Street, lost their fourth son in the early days of the war with Private Robert Rae dying in Belgium on October 21, 1914, aged only 19. Tragically they lost another son, Lance Corporal Alexander Rae on December 1915 in France. Like his brother, he was in the Argylls, and was only 23 when he died.

Sadly, the death toll in World War II continued to see the loss of many of the village’s younger generation.

Details of some of those who lost their lives and are remembered on the war memorial. Pic: Michael Gillen

Private Thomas Spink was only 19 when he died on August 6, 1944. A member of the Argylls, he was the son of Thomas and May of 195 Merchiston Avenue. An apprentice moulder at Mungal Foundry and a keen footballer, he died in Normandy.

A year earlier, another resident of Merchiston Avenue, Sergeant Air Gunner Duncan Cram died on May 14, 1943, aged only 22. Prior to enlisting in the RAF, he was employed as a pattern moulder at Forth & Clyde and Sunnysdie foundries. He was also a prominent member of the Camelon Juniors football team.

Reading through the names, and learning more of the those names carved on the war memorial serves to highlight the human cost of war.

Association member, Squadron Leader Tom McMorrow, who has long been associated with the Air Cadets, compiled the foreword to the book where he writes: “This book recalls to mind the men and women of Bainsford who gave their lives, as the Kohima Epitaph so eloquently puts it, so that others might live, and provides a fascinating insight into what reality looked like for those who were lost in these conflicts and the village they had left but never made it back to.

"As I look back on my seven decades, I just grieve for those who never had the same chance to enjoy life, in all its preciousness.

"Every single person whose name and life, is commemorated on the Bainsford War Memorial and in this book made history but perished in so doing.”

Provost Robert Bissett with representatives from local schools and Bainsford War Memorial Association as they prepare to bury their time capsules. Pic: Mark Ferguson

Given the current unstable situation around peace talks in several regions of our world, his conclusion is particularly poignant and meaningful as he writes: “I hope that the book will also help the understanding of the children and young people of all the schools local to Bainsford, and, when the guiding hand of my generation has slipped off the tiller, may this book make a significant contribution to their understanding of major conflict and how they can help play their part in avoiding it.”

