New arts festival aims to draw people to Falkirk town centre

Falkirk has got a lot of talented individuals and dedicated organisations whose skills will hopefully have folk flocking to the area’s shops and businesses.

The Falkirk Arts Festival, which runs from September 21 to September 29, will take advantage of the myriad of local artists, thespians, writers and musicians to provide a much needed boost to the struggling town centre.

Of course it will also give these same artists a chance to shine and have their own works recognised, so everyone’s a winner.

A festival spokesperson said: “The idea is to support local business within the town by creating an interesting and diverse programme of events that encourages people to come to town and linger and enjoy all that is on offer.

“The planning for Falkirk Arts Festival began five months ago after a conversation about the decline in Falkirk’s High Street. Marjory Sime came up with the idea to ‘fill the empty shops with art’ thereby supporting local arts, which has seen funding cuts, and local town centre businesses who are battling the departure of large branded companies.

“This free event features exhibitions by established and emerging artists, local creators, crafters stalls, as well as performances to celebrate music, drama and dance taking place throughout the nine days.”

Those attending the festival will be able to enjoy the work of over 30 artists and creative creators who specialise in an array of mediums – from jewellery, fibre, glass, and ceramics to photography and watercolours.

Carmuirs Primary School and Falkirk High School pupils will have their artworks displayed in shop windows around the town, while budding artists will have the opportunity to go out to sketch and paint any aspect of Falkirk life in the festival’s Painting Challenge.

Tryst Theatre is also getting in on the act, staging short plays by local writers in Behind the Wall.

Things get underway on Saturday, September 21 with the Yarn Bombing of Falkirk Town Centre – accompanied not by strings, but by Camelon and District Pipe Band marching down High Street.

Various workshops, performances and displays will then take place over the next week.

Visit www.falkirkartsfestival.co.uk or email info@falkirkartsfestival.co.uk