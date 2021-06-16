After a challenging year for art galleries, museums and exhibitions across Scotland due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Scottish charity CHAS has teamed up with some of Scotland’s most renown artists for an online auction which will benefit artists and the charity alike.

Over 150 pieces will be up for grabs at the auction set to be held from midday on Friday June 18 until July 16 next month, with proceeds from each artwork set to be split evenly between artists and CHAS – although some artists have agreed to donate 100% of the proceeds on their auctioned works.

Among those set to feature in the online auction are Les Donaghy, with his portraits of legends like Billy Connolly, Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe, contender for Portrait Artist of the Year Aine Devine and Edinburgh-based landscape painter Vibha.

Artists from across Scotland have teamed up for an auction in aid of CHAS, with either half or all of the profits from each of the 150 artworks auctioned going to the Scottish children's hospice charity.

Children served by CHAS’ hospices have also created paintings which will feature and be auctioned alongside those of celebrated Scottish artists. Diane Alton, High Profile Events Manager for CHAS, said: “We are very grateful to all of these fantastic artists for their involvement in our auction and for submitting such truly stunning pieces of art. It is particularly poignant that we can offer this auction online.

"Art therapy plays a big part in the hospices and our activities team spend lots of time with children and families to create lasting memories.

Ms Alton added that “not only will buyers be investing in a beautiful piece of art, they will have the added feel-good factor that their purchase has made a difference to the lives of CHAS families across Scotland. It’s a win-win.”

The charity is known across Scotland for not only running Robin House in Balloch and Rachel House in Kinross a virtual hospice and at-home services, but also in aiding NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government in enhancing the experience of families and child patients at different levels of care throughout the country.

Artworks set to be auctioned off from Friday June 18 onwards are priced between £20 to £4,000, with further details available at: https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/chasartauction2.

