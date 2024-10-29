New appeal for foster carers to ensure Bairns are looked after in Falkirk district

A new appeal that aims to ensure Falkirk’s children will all be looked after locally has been launched as the need for foster carers continues to grow.

And Falkirk Council is keen to hear from all kinds of people who might be able to support local families – not just those who can offer a child a full-time home.

Getting the right support quickly, they say, can be the difference between families staying together “happily and safely” or the distress of children having to be looked after away from their parents.

“There is a range of different types of fostering,” said Laura Lowrie, a manager in children’s social work services.

A recent local review showed a huge demand for more short breaks for children who are living at home.

For families under pressure, getting some breathing space can make a huge difference in how they cope.

Laura said: “That type of support can prevent a child needing to be be looked after away from home.”

With the support tailored to each family, it could mean looking after a child for one weekend a month or perhaps taking a child out every Saturday.

“It means building a relationship with them and getting to know them and their family and providing advice and guidance to their parents,” said Laura.

Not only is this a vital service in its own right, it could also be a way for more people to try fostering and decide if it’s a good fit for them.

Many people think that you can’t do another job and foster too but that isn’t the case.

Laura said: “This is a good way for you to continue to do the work that you do – but you can still offer something to a child and that could develop and grow over time.”

However, there will always be a need for full-time foster care and that need is particularly acute for children aged between eight and 14.

A shortage of foster carers – which is being felt nationally – means some of these children will have to go to residential accommodation outwith the district.

Not only is it very expensive for the council, there is also a huge cost to the children.

It means having to go to different schools, it means they can’t spend time with their friends and it is more difficult to keep in touch with their families.

Falkirk Council’s chief social worker Sara Lacey is in no doubt that keeping children and young people ‘closer to home’ is absolutely the right thing to do.

“These are our bairns, our kids, and they should be looked after in Falkirk,” she said.

“If they can be looked after by Falkirk Council carers then we think that’s the best arrangement we can offer.

“We need to appreciate that it takes a village, so we do rely on carers from other organisations.

“But we would really like to build up many more of our own foster carers, who we assess, we approve, we train, we review and we know are locally based.”

Having local foster carers is an important part of The Promise – a vow made by the Scottish Government after an independent review found massive failings in the care system – that care experienced people “will grow up loved, safe and respected”.

They insist that carers who join Falkirk Council’s team quickly become part of a “fostering community” that offers excellent support.

That means as well as guidance from professional social workers, other foster carers are on hand to answer questions or offer advice about “the benefits, the rewards and the tricky situations”.

The campaign wants to keep busting the myths around fostering and emphasise that it is open to people from any background, age or marital status.

What you will need is: a safe and comfortable home with at least one spare bedroom; a passion for caring for children and young people; energy, enthusiasm and a good sense of humour.

Sara also makes the point that this is not a volunteer arrangement and foster carers receive a fee for the work they do.

“We recognise the importance of being able to manage financially,” she said.

There’s also a reward, of course, in knowing the difference you have made to a child’s life.

Sara said: “We know from listening to our children and young people how important foster care and that kind of stability in a family setting is to them.

“And we know from talking to our foster carers that they are incredibly positive about it.

“Foster care does create better outcomes for Falkirk’s children but it is also an incredibly enriching experience for foster carers and their families.

“If people want to get in touch, even just to ask some questions, they will be met with a really friendly, open response.”

The new campaign will include a series of open days being held on Thursday, November 7, 5:30-7pm; Tuesday, November 26, 11am-1pm; Thursday, December 5, 5:30-7pm.

To find out more visit the website or call the fostering team on 01324 508656.