People living with dementia and their families or carers will soon benefit from enhanced facilities and expanded support options from Falkirk’s dementia support service.

Previously known as the Joint Dementia Initiative, the Dollar Park Dementia Service is getting ready to relaunch following a £128,000 investment in its building and staff.

The creation of a new entrance and reception area in the Dollar Park base has made way for a refurbished day room for group activities and the creation of a new multi-use room for informal meetings, one to one support, or a quiet area away from distraction.

With the help of eight new staff members and the larger space, the service is also expanding its operating hours – introducing evening and weekend support for the first time.

The new and improved dementia service will hold a relaunch event in Dollar Park on July 31(Picture: Submitted)

Margaret Thom, service manager at Dollar Park Dementia Service, said: “It’s important our service can support as many people as possible and offers a safe, welcoming space for people living with dementia.

“We’ve worked with the local community and people who access our support to design the growth of our service, creating a fresh and homely space to everyone who needs it.

“Our service will relaunch on July 31, with the changeover taking place after the weekend with no downtime in between. We’re thankful of everyone’s understanding during the building work, but hope you’ll be pleased to see the worthwhile results soon.

“We’re hoping this is just the start of our expansion plans too, as we’d like to offer more café morning sessions and create more social opportunities in the future – so watch this space.”

Alongside offering more one-to-one support, the services’ group sessions will be available at the refreshed Dollar Park base and new accommodation within Grangemouth’s Dundas Resource Centre.

By expanding to introduce Friday, evening, and weekend services, the team will provide 20 more hours of direct support and increase their capacity to offer 10 more spaces within group sessions throughout the week.

An open day for families will take place on July 31 in Dollar Park.

Visit the website for more information about the service and a self-referral form for evening and weekend support.