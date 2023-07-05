New activities planned to attract more visitors to the Helix Park in Falkirk

Falkirk Council has submitted a planning application to bring a range of activities to the 350-acre park, in an area beside the Plaza Cafe, toilets and playpark. The activities include bungee trampolines, bumper cars, a mobile climbing wall and a high ropes course.

While the attractions will be temporary, and many activities will have been seen in the park previously for special events, the planning permission being sought is permanent.

The trampolines and bumper cars will be on the paved area next to the Plaza Cafe with an option for siting two additional activities (such as a high ropes course and/or a mobile climbing wall) on the lawn area.

The Helix continues to draw the crowds and it is hoped the new amenities would encourage more to visit. Pic: Michael Gillen.

If permission is granted, equipment will only be operated during daylight hours and will run at weekends and public holidays throughout the year. During the peak summer period (June to September) the activities will run up to seven days a week.

The supporting statement says: “Expanding the range of outdoor activities on offer will encourage more people to explore beyond the Kelpies, enjoying time with their families in Helix Park and beyond. The outdoor activities in this proposal will contribute towards this vision.”

Helix Park, home of the iconic Kelpies, is the only five-star visitor attraction in the Falkirk Council area and Falkirk Council hopes the new activities will encourage families visiting the Kelpies to stay longer.

The proposed activities have been actively sought by the Helix Management Team, in a bid to “provide a wider range of family-friendly activities for visitors that will further promote and enhance the park”. A successful expression of interest has already been submitted to Falkirk Council.