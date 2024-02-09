New 24-hour veterinary service complete with exercise facility proposed for Falkirk Braes area
Brian Allan lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, February 6, to construct a veterinary care facility, house, parking and access and a change of use of land to form an exercise area on land to the north west of Nappiefaulds House, Falkirk.
According to the online planning documents Mr Allan, a veterinary surgeon currently practising in Cumbernauld, is looking to provide “24 hour care services to convalescing animals in a rural setting, giving the physiotherapy necessary to bring the animals back to health”.