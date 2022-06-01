Networking event strengthens links between college and Falkirk businesses

Patricia Setchfield, FVC lecturer in the department of business and communities teamed up with Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce to organise the special day in the college’s Antonine Suite.

It was attended by a number of businesses and organisations, including Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Johnston Carmichael, Quickblock, QSE, Diamond Industrial, Tidy Green Clean, Candle Shack Ltd, Stirling Highland Hotel and Scottish Autism.

Not only demonstrating what FVC’s department of business and communities has to offer, including the different types of funding available to businesses, the gathering

The FVC networking event was a big success

also listened to the needs and wants of the local commerce to assess how the college can best respond to local demands.

Patricia said: “I wanted to create an event where we could promote the courses we offer and make connections with our local businesses to hear what they need from FVC.

"I worked closely with David Cunningham, a marketing and events executive from the Chamber of Commerce and his colleague Christie Frail to create an event that they could market to their members.

“We also wanted to highlight we can develop courses to suit their needs – be it short courses or professional courses – and the feedback we have had so far seems