It supports students aged between 15-26 who may be care experienced, young carers or reside in regeneration areas.

Training existing staff members to become volunteer mentors, reflects the college’s commitment to supporting young people who face challenging circumstances, helping them make a successful and sustained transition into college life.

Forth Valley College’s mentor coordinator, Sarah Tervit.

Sarah Tervit, FVC’s mentor coordinator, said: “I am absolutely delighted Time4Me has achieved this quality award.

"From the outset, the intent was to create a robust, high quality mentoring programme, to enable maximum impact for all its participants.

“All those involved in Time4Me over the past four years deserve the credit and recognition this achievement brings with it, and my thanks go to all of them.

"Thanks also to the SMN team for their expert support and guidance, not only through this application process, but throughout the whole lifecycle of Time4Me.”

For more information, please email: [email protected].

