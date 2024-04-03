Network Rail issue urgent warning over dangers of trespassing on Falkirk raillways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Railway trespassing continues to be a huge problem, with the number of incidents rising by 11 per cent and fatalities by 85 per cent in 2023/24 compared with 2022/23.

Figures also show that the number of trespass incidents spiked after the clocks went forward and the lighter nights begun during the month of April in both 2022 and 2023.

Now Network Rail is reminding people trains can travel at speeds up to 125mph – if the brakes are applied, it can take the length of 20 football pitches for a train to come to a complete stop.

The electricity used to power the railway – 25,000 volts in the overhead cables and 750 volts in the third rail – is on 24 hours a day, seven days a week and you do not have to touch the electricity sources on the railway to be at risk of harm as electricity can jump and arc.

Innis Keith, health, safety and environment director, Network Rail Scotland, said: “The railway is an incredibly dangerous environment and those who trespass are breaking the law and risking their lives.

“The impact of choosing to go on to the tracks can be devastating, not just for those who sadly end up with lifechanging injuries or worse, but for their families and railway staff who can be traumatised by these events.