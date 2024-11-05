Network event gives Falkirk's older people chance to discover services and learn something new

The event takes place in the Braveheart Association unit in the Howgate. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Falkirk town centre will once again host a day promising valuable resources, advice and companionship for the over-50 community.

Following the success of last year’s Older People’s Network Day, another event is planned for next week.

The event, which will take place at the Braveheart Association Unit in the Howgate Shopping Centre on Wednesday, November 13, is an initiative born out of collaboration between local charities, community groups and organisations committed to enhancing life for older adults.

Those attending the event are encouraged to connect with local services and find new ways to enrich their lives.

The Older People’s Network Day is being organised by Falkirk Older People’s Network in partnership with the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, Solicitors for Older People Scotland, Falkirk Delivers and The Braveheart Association.

David Paterson, chair of the Falkirk Older People’s Network, said: “Older People’s Network Day allows us to provide our older community members with a welcoming space to discover services, learn something new and meet like-minded people.

"Each year we see new friendships form and are reminded of the incredible resilience, joy and curiosity that characterise our later years.”

The event will be opened by Councillor Alf Kelly and run from 10am to 2pm.

There will be more than 20 organisations for people to engage with offering guidance on health, wellbeing and community engagement.

Among those attending will be Solicitors for Older People; The Braveheart Association; Falkirk Council Trading Standards; NHS Forth Valley; Food Train; Dial-a-Journey; Cycling Without Age; RNIB and Royal Voluntary Service; Home Energy Scotland; Age Scotland; Neighbourhood Watch Scotland; Asda Healthy Eating; The University of the Third Age and Police Scotland.

David added: “Whether you’re interested in discovering new hobbies, accessing critical support services, or meeting others with shared interests, join us to uncover the possibilities that await.”

For more information on the day, when so many organisations will come together under one roof, visit the Falkirk Older People’s Network Facebook page.