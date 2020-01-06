Network deals with Falkirk area customer’s confusion over procedure to obtain gas supply crisis cash

A gas customer who was one of hundreds of Falkirk area residents hit by last month’s supply crisis had concerns he was running out of time to apply for compensation.

The householder from Stenhousemuir said he was getting nowhere trying to get the cash he thought he was due from SGN.

He told The Falkirk Herald he had been in touch with his actual supplier about this compensation and they told him to get back in touch with SGN, which he tried to do unsuccessfully.

He believed there was a 30 day time limit on the compensation for the gas supply problems – which occurred at the start of December 2019 – and because he had not been able to get through to talk to anyone about it he thought he would lose the money he is due.

SGN got in touch with the resident to reassure him the compensation he is entitled to will be paid through his supplier in due course. An SGN spokesman said: “Residents who were affected by the loss of gas supply in Falkirk last month may be entitled to compensation. For each complete 24-hour period without gas, £30 compensation will be awarded per household.

“This compensation is paid through our customer’s own energy supplier and will appear as a credit on the next customer bill. In recognition of the severe weather that occurred in the first 24 hours of this incident, and the additional electricity used to heat people’s homes, we agreed to compensate households with an additional payment of £30 as a gesture of goodwill. This will be paid along with the above through respective gas suppliers.

“There is no time limit for affected customers to apply for compensation as this payment is made automatically through suppliers. Each supplier manages their billing cycles differently, so we are unable to advise of when individual customers will receive their compensation.

“However, we do expect most customers to have received this onto their gas account by the end of January.”