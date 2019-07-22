Nessie the newsagent departs from Falkirk rail station after 44 years

Commuters who stop off at Falkirk’s Grahamston Railway Station will certainly mind the gap the departure of a long serving newsagent will leave in their lives.

Nessie Forsyth (79) has been a constant friendly presence at the Meeks Road station since 1975, serving customers, seven days a week.

The modest great grandmother, who shuts up shop for good on Friday, has no doubt why she was able to spend so many happy weeks, months and years in her little kiosk, selling newspapers and other goods to generations of rail travellers.

“I’ve been here – and before that in the old station – for 44 years and I wouldn’t have lasted all this time if it wasn’t for my customers. They are so special, and the staff here at the station have been phenomenal too, making it a happy time for all these years.

“I just want to thank everyone so much. They have been devoted customers over the years – that and having a good laugh with the staff here is what keeps you going.”

Born in Falkirk, Nessie spent most of her married life in Shieldhill, but she has been a widow since her husband of 25 years, railway worker James, sadly died in 1987.

The couple had five children – Lynn, Alan, Tracy, Craig and Mark – and the family has grown to include six grandchildren and one great grandson.

In the ever-changing world of rail travel, Nessie has been the one thing people could count on over the years – even becoming an unofficial source of railway information for visitors.

“I’ve seen everything over the years and people don’t just come here to buy their papers, they come to ask advice and get information.”

During her time as the newsagent at Grahamston she has seen the original station buildings replaced by the present structure in 1985 and the introduction of overhead electrification of the rail line in 2018 as part of the Edinburgh to Glasgow Improvement Programme.

Nessie’s decision to leave will be a blow to a lot of her regular customers, but on a positive note it will give her more time to spend with her large family, and will also allow her to use the skills and experience she has built up over the years to assist a variety of good causes.

“I just feel that now is the right time to go,” said Nessie. “But I’m not retiring – I will be going to help out at the RVS in Falkirk Community Hospital.”

Never having had a day off due to sickness in over four decades, Nessie is living proof that enjoying your job is the best way to keep absences at bay.

“I did have some time off – five days – over Christmas and New Year, but I’m always here. I’ve loved it – when my customers found out I was leaving they started coming in with presents and cards. I think they thought I should last forever. A lot of them live round about here and it really is like a big family.

“You get to have a blether with them and hear all about them. I’ve had people in their late 30s coming in and saying, ‘Are you still here? You were here when I was just a wee boy’ – that makes me feel old.