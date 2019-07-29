Nessie’s last day is front page news in Falkirk

A newsagent who has been selling The Falkirk Herald to rail commuters for over 40 years made it onto the local newspaper’s front page on her last day in business.

Nessie Forsyth (79) has been a constant friendly presence at Grahamston Railway Station, in Meeks Road, since 1975, serving customers, seven days a week.

However, the great grandmother decided to call it a day and shut her kiosk for good last Friday.

The Falkirk Herald caught up with Nessie, from Falkirk, on her last day and found her booth filled with cards and flowers from well wishers who were sorry to see her go.

Last week she told the newspaper: “I just want to thank everyone so much. They have been devoted customers over the years – that and having a good laugh with the staff here is what keeps you going.”