Neigh day: Grangemouth's Carrongrange pupils get insight into police mounted unit

By James Trimble
Published 11th Jun 2025, 17:25 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 17:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police visitors to Carrongrange High School were either riding tall in the saddle or just really tall this month.

Grangemouth High School’s PC Marr, who is not as tall as a Kelpie, but is not exactly vertically challenged, joined colleagues who rode up to Carrongrange High atop police horses Islay and Culzean.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Representatives from the mounted policing unit were in attendance to show off their capabilities. Both students and visitors enjoyed engaging with them, and numerous insightful questions were addressed during the event.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:PoliceGrangemouthRepresentativesPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice