Neigh day: Grangemouth's Carrongrange pupils get insight into police mounted unit
Police visitors to Carrongrange High School were either riding tall in the saddle or just really tall this month.
Grangemouth High School’s PC Marr, who is not as tall as a Kelpie, but is not exactly vertically challenged, joined colleagues who rode up to Carrongrange High atop police horses Islay and Culzean.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Representatives from the mounted policing unit were in attendance to show off their capabilities. Both students and visitors enjoyed engaging with them, and numerous insightful questions were addressed during the event.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.