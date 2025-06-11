Neigh day: Grangemouth's Carrongrange pupils get insight into police mounted unit

Police visitors to Carrongrange High School were either riding tall in the saddle or just really tall this month.

Grangemouth High School’s PC Marr, who is not as tall as a Kelpie, but is not exactly vertically challenged, joined colleagues who rode up to Carrongrange High atop police horses Islay and Culzean.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Representatives from the mounted policing unit were in attendance to show off their capabilities. Both students and visitors enjoyed engaging with them, and numerous insightful questions were addressed during the event.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.