National recognition for quick thinking and caring Brightons paper boy hero Callum

A teenager was on his paper round when he noticed one elderly customer had not collected his newspaper from the day before.

Concerned for 97-year-old Bob Stewart’s wellbeing, Callum Clydesdale, 14, peered through a side window and saw Bob lying on the kitchen floor by the back door.

The Braes High School pupil called 999 and the emergency services arrived at the property in Brightons and took Bob to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

Sadly he died six days later – but those six days gave his family time to be at his bedside and say their goodbyes.

Braes High School pupil Callum Clydesdale, 14, has earned himself a highly commended trophy in the Young Hero Award category of this year's national Make A Difference Awards (Picture: Submitted)

In recognition of his actions back in September 2024 – when he was only 13 – Callum has been awarded a highly commended trophy in the Young Hero Award category of BBC Radio Scotland's Make a Difference Awards 2025.

Bob’s daughter has met Callum to thank him personally for what he did for her father.

"Morag said he will always be her hero," said Callum’s mum Lesleyann.

