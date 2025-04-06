National Lottery funding for new traditional skills training centre in Falkirk

The Centre, which will see Scottish Canals partner with Historic Environment Scotland, will focus on developing pathways into heritage skills training, volunteering, and employment within the historic environment sector.

A new national training centre for Scotland, focused on traditional skills, is to be created in Falkirk.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s Centre of Excellence for Canals & Traditional Skills will be located near Lock 16 on the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal.

The centre, which will see Scottish Canals partner with Historic Environment Scotland, will focus on developing pathways into heritage skills training, volunteering and employment within the historic environment sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week the project secured £3.7 million of National Lottery support, marking a significant investment in retaining and passing on traditional craft, engineering and construction skills essential to helping to maintain Scotland’s built and industrial heritage, including thatching, stonemasonry, black-smithery and environmental conservation.

Cabinet Secretary Angus Robertson with Kieran Russell & Lomond Cunningham who are both apprentice stonemasons with Historic Environment Scotland. .

As the National Lottery celebrates its 30th birthday year, this investment also marks a major funding milestone, taking National Lottery Heritage Fund investment in Scotland to more than £1billion.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “Scotland has a proud heritage of traditional skills, and the valuable work planned at Lock 16 will ensure these skills are preserved, passed on, and used to support our historic environment for generations to come. This investment highlights the power of collaboration and demonstrates our shared commitment to empower people with the skills they need for the future.”

Caroline Clark, The National Lottery Heritage Fund director for Scotland, said: “We know that Scotland urgently needs to preserve and develop its traditional building, craft and rural skills so that it can properly care for its historic buildings and industrial heritage, especially in the context of climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to National Lottery players we are very pleased to be able to support this important work, saving our traditional skills from loss. I can’t think of a better project to receive our £1 billionth pound spent in Scotland – marking 30 years of investment in over 5000 projects which have helped to protect and celebrate Scotland's incredible heritage.”

A new national training centre for Scotland, focused on traditional skills, to be created in Falkirk has secured £3.7m of National Lottery support. (Pic: Peter Sandground)

John Paterson Scottish Canals CEO said: “The funds will allow us to develop our plans for the site, which forms part of the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, to transform this vacant building into Scotland’s Centre of Excellence for Canals & Traditional Skills, a new low-carbon facility with our partners Historic Environment Scotland.

“The project will support workplace learning and apprenticeship training programmes developing new opportunities for the people of Falkirk and beyond.

“The campus will allow us to create new and exciting opportunities for collaborative working, whilst also ensuring Scotland’s canals remain vibrant, relevant and alive for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katerina Brown, Historic Environment Scotland CEO said: “We have been championing Scotland’s traditional skills sector for some time, and this funding is warmly welcomed. It is an important step in helping us to provide further provision for key skills which are at risk without support and investment from the sector and beyond, and to help us on our collective journey to preserve these skills for future generations.

“It is also a unique cross-sector partnership, bringing together teams from the Culture and Transport sectors in support of public sector reform.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council, said the project “will not only support the preservation of traditional skills and the area's industrial heritage, but also regenerate a stretch of the Forth & Clyde Canal into a thriving community and training hub”.

She continued: “As one of 11 projects that form part of the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, the centre will enhance local places, strengthen community connections, and support people to gain new skills, with £4m being allocated from the Deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By bringing disused buildings back into productive use and encouraging even greater use of the canal corridor for active travel and tourism, the project really does have a pivotal role in supporting more sustainable and inclusive growth across the local area."

Through the new centre, a range of activities including school engagement, pre-apprenticeships, modern apprenticeships, as well as upskilling and sector support activities such as ‘train the trainers’ will help develop a template for skills development work across the country.