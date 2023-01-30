Falkirk Safebase will receive £15,000 for its Cost of Living – Community Anchors project. The group will support people affected by the cost-of-living crisis by providing emergency shopping, fuel vouchers, winter meals, blankets, hot water bottles and hand warmers, winter clothing, emergency cash and hygiene products.

The money comes from the National Lottery Community Fund with over £1.5 million in funding to 73 charities and local groups providing vital assistance to those in need as the cost-of-living crisis impacts across the country.

Kate Still, Scotland chair of the National Lottery Community Fund said: “It is great to see this latest round of National Lottery funding being distributed to groups with such strong connections within their local communities, enabling them to make a real difference across Scotland. Everyone is well aware of the impact of the rising cost-of-living, so it’s more important than ever that communities are actively coming together to support each other."