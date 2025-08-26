National Dog Day: Here's Scotland's favourite pooch

Dog owners dedicate more than two hours every day to looking after their pets.

On National Dog Day, a new survey from an animal charity reveals that people are prepared to spend so much of their time caring for their pooches.

The Dogs Trust's biggest dog survey revealed that across the UK, prospective dog owners should expect to dedicate around two hours and 12 minutes daily to dog-related activities such as walks, grooming, and feeding. Most of this time is spent walking (67 minutes), followed by feeding and enrichment (41 minutes), with an additional 24 minutes typically spent running errands with their dog.

In Scotland, Labradors named Luna or Alfie are the most popular dog, while across the UK it’s Labradors named Poppy and Teddy are favourites.

Labradors are Scotland's "favourite" dog. Pic: Adobe

Dogs Trust, which has rehoming centres in West Calder and Glasgow, carried out the survey sponsored by People's Postcode Lottery, confirms in Scotland, ten per cent of all dogs are Labradors. Luna and Alfie take the top spots for the most common names in the region, closely followed by Poppy, Bella, Buddy and Archie.

The survey also shared that Dachshunds have entered the top ten most popular dog breeds among puppies under one year old for the first time. While French Bulldogs, who are currently 15th among puppies under one year old, now appear to be declining in numbers, either as a result of fewer puppies since the pandemic puppy boom, or growing awareness around the health issues linked to flat-faced (brachycephalic) breeds.

But it isn't just the purebred dogs getting the love. The UK's dog owners are still huge crossbreed lovers, with 42 per cnet of dogs in the UK a type of crossbreed - a dog whose parents are two different breeds.

While "marvellous mixes” (dogs with unknown ancestry) make up a significant portion of mixed-breed pets, among the identifiable crosses, Cockapoos (Cocker Spaniel x Poodle), Cavapoos (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel x Poodle), Labradoodles (Labrador x Poodle), and Lurchers (a Greyhound, Whippet or Saluki crossed with another breed of dog such as a Collie or Terrier) take the top four spots.

While the idea of the “Dog of the Nation” might raise a smile, the National Dog Survey plays an important role in helping Dogs Trust, the nation's largest dog welfare charity, shape its services to reflect the needs of dog owners in the UK. In 2022, Dogs Trust responded to its National Dog Survey results by launching the Behaviour Support Line, offering free guidance and expert advice, as a result of the insights showing that dog owners were struggling with their dog's behaviour.

Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust, Owen Sharp, said: "With thousands of responses, the National Dog Survey paints a picture of the nation's ever-changing relationship with its canine companions.

"But the National Dog survey is more than just a snapshot of our favourite breeds and names. It is a vital tool to help us understand the impact of dogs, the challenges, and the joy of dog ownership. Whether you are one of the 94 per cent of people who treat your dog as a member of your family, or you have a Labrador named Teddy, every dog deserves a loving home and the right support.

"The results of the National Dog Survey will help Dogs Trust to continue to tailor our services to meet and support the real needs of dog owners and ensure that every dog has the best chance at finding their forever home."