Of course all dogs are beautiful to their owners, but the competition, run by photography company ParrotPrint.com, has been set-up to find the UK’s ugliest dog and

comes with a warning urging pretty dogs not to apply.

Dog owners are being invited to send in photos of their pets to be in with a chance to win a professional “doggie makeover” and a before and after photo session.

What some dogs lack in looks they make up for in character and heart

The competition organisers claim that, while every dog is beautiful in the eyes of their owners, the contest sets out to celebrate pets who are visually challenging.

A ParrotPrint.com spokesman said: “Britain is a nation of dog lovers but there are some pets out there with a face only a mother could love. We are talking about the

pug ugly mutts who are truly difficult to look at.

"There are some awful looking dogs out there but we wanted to give all of them the chance to shine. If you think your dog is butt ugly then we want to hear from you.

“We believe we can transform them into something truly beautiful and give their owners a fantastic photo shoot experience too. It has to be a challenge so pampered pooches need not apply.”

The contest is now open for entries and 12 shortlisted dogs will be announced in December ahead of the selection of an overall winner in the New Year.