National children's charity urges Falkirk families to share their fears over finances
January is one of the busiest times of year for Scotland's national children's charity. The new year can be extremely tough for families who face worries about Christmas spending and increased living costs during the colder weather.
Getting advice early can make a huge difference to families and can help address any issues before they escalate and help them back to financial health.
Children First support line is here to help families across Scotland with whatever challenges they face. From mental health, money worries and online harm to struggles at school the charity's support line can offer free help and advice thanks to funds raised by players of People's Postcode Lottery and awarded by Postcode Children Trust.
Children First support line can help families with budgeting, benefits, debt and energy bills, working with parents and carers by listening to any worries they may have about their finances and then putting a plan in place to navigate their difficulties.
Sinead Haddow, service manager at Children First, said: “Talking about your finances can be really daunting and we understand it can cause lots of anxiety for families.
“Our friendly support line team will listen to your worries, free of judgement, and start to help you put together a plan to get back to financial health. When families speak to us, it may be the first time they have had a good night’s sleep in months.
“Pick up the phone to our support line today. If speaking on the phone is daunting, you can also speak to our support line via webchat on our website. Whatever way families want to contact to us, we’re here to listen.”
Last year, Children First helped almost 1000 families to put £1.9 million back into their pockets through unclaimed benefits, grants and budgeting.
The charity can also provide expert support on debt and helped double the number of families in 2023-2024 to manage over £813,000 in debt.
People can visit the website for more information or call the support line on 08000 28 22 33 from 9am to 9pm, Monday to Friday or 9am to noon on Saturday and Sunday.
