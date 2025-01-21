National children's charity urges Falkirk families to share their fears over finances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As festive bills start to arrive Children First is urging families in Falkirk not to suffer in silence and get in touch with their support line.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

January is one of the busiest times of year for Scotland's national children's charity. The new year can be extremely tough for families who face worries about Christmas spending and increased living costs during the colder weather.

Getting advice early can make a huge difference to families and can help address any issues before they escalate and help them back to financial health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children First support line is here to help families across Scotland with whatever challenges they face. From mental health, money worries and online harm to struggles at school the charity's support line can offer free help and advice thanks to funds raised by players of People's Postcode Lottery and awarded by Postcode Children Trust.

Falkirk families concerned about bills mounting up can contact Children First for support and advice (Picture: Submitted)

Children First support line can help families with budgeting, benefits, debt and energy bills, working with parents and carers by listening to any worries they may have about their finances and then putting a plan in place to navigate their difficulties.

Sinead Haddow, service manager at Children First, said: “Talking about your finances can be really daunting and we understand it can cause lots of anxiety for families.

“Our friendly support line team will listen to your worries, free of judgement, and start to help you put together a plan to get back to financial health. When families speak to us, it may be the first time they have had a good night’s sleep in months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pick up the phone to our support line today. If speaking on the phone is daunting, you can also speak to our support line via webchat on our website. Whatever way families want to contact to us, we’re here to listen.”

Last year, Children First helped almost 1000 families to put £1.9 million back into their pockets through unclaimed benefits, grants and budgeting.

The charity can also provide expert support on debt and helped double the number of families in 2023-2024 to manage over £813,000 in debt.

People can visit the website for more information or call the support line on 08000 28 22 33 from 9am to 9pm, Monday to Friday or 9am to noon on Saturday and Sunday.