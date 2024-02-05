National charity calls on Falkirk residents to help it tackle the scourge of litter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which runs from March 15 to April 28, hopes to bring people together across Scotland to help tackle what KSB terms the country’s “litter emergency”.

In 2023 more than 30,000 people helped make a positive difference to their own neighbourhoods and this year the environmental charity is urging people to get involved and contribute to an even bigger national response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every action, however small, makes a difference – just half an hour of picking up litter and disposing of it safely can help an area look cleaner and feel safer.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is urging residents to sign up for this year's Spring Clean litter clean up (Picture: Submitted)

KSB chief executive Barry Fisher said: “We are inviting everyone to organise a litter pick with friends, family, workmates or alone, or to join an event registered on our Clean Up Scotland map.

“Every action, however small, will help us reverse the litter emergency.”