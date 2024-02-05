News you can trust since 1845
National charity calls on Falkirk residents to help it tackle the scourge of litter

Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) is looking for people to volunteer for its #SpringCleanScotland 2024 mass litter pick.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:36 GMT
The event, which runs from March 15 to April 28, hopes to bring people together across Scotland to help tackle what KSB terms the country’s “litter emergency”.

In 2023 more than 30,000 people helped make a positive difference to their own neighbourhoods and this year the environmental charity is urging people to get involved and contribute to an even bigger national response.

Every action, however small, makes a difference – just half an hour of picking up litter and disposing of it safely can help an area look cleaner and feel safer.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is urging residents to sign up for this year's Spring Clean litter clean up (Picture: Submitted)Keep Scotland Beautiful is urging residents to sign up for this year's Spring Clean litter clean up (Picture: Submitted)
KSB chief executive Barry Fisher said: “We are inviting everyone to organise a litter pick with friends, family, workmates or alone, or to join an event registered on our Clean Up Scotland map.

“Every action, however small, will help us reverse the litter emergency.”

Visit the website for more information on how to take part.

