National awards recognise pioneering work by NHS Forth Valley staff

Dr Colin Morton, lead consultant in dermatology, was part of a team which won the Health Service Journal’s Digitising Patient Services Initiative award for a digital dermatology breakthrough.

They developed a new app which allows patients to send images of moles and other skin concerns which are then reviewed by a clinician who can arrange for further tests or treatment, if required, and arrange a follow up virtual appointment.

This is often more convenient for patients, removing the need to travel and take time off work to attend outpatient appointments.

Sandra Campbell

Dr Morton said: “This award should be widely shared given the many individuals who have contributed to the development of the app.

"It is evidence of what can be achieved working together, with strong management support, to deliver innovative practice for our patients.” Sandra Campbell, NHS Forth Valley Macmillan Nurse consultant, was awarded the President of the UK Oncology Nursing Society (UKONS) lifetime achievement Award for her dedication to cancer and palliative care nursing which was presented at a virtual conference.

She served on the UKONS board for six years.

The winner of many awards over the years, Sandra said: “I have had a fantastic nursing career, mostly spent in NHS Forth Valley, and I have worked with so many amazing people but this last year has been the saddest for me with the impact of Covid-19.

“I am in awe of the human spirit but this pandemic has been a tragedy for many beyond belief.”

Sandra, who retires from her post at the end of November will continue to support bereavement work in NHS Forth Valley.

Craig Bell, a community learning disability charge nurse recently celebrated becoming a Queen’s Nurse after completing a nine-month development programme.

Craig was one of 29 community nurses from across Scotland, who were nominated for the programme by their employers for demonstrating high quality, compassionate care.

The programme, now in its fifth year, consists of workshops, masterclasses, action learning and conversations with inspirational leaders as well as individual coaching sessions.

