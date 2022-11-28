Gregor Gardiner, of Azami Judo Club in Falkirk, was awarded the JudoScotland Community Coach of the Year title at this year’s JudoScotland Coaching and Volunteering Awards.

The Community Coach of the Year award recognises a coach who has supported the development of judoka and has significantly increased the judo opportunities

available and participation levels within their community.

Gregor Gardiner of Azami Falkirk Judo Club

Gregor said: “I still find it strange that I have been nominated and awarded the Community Coach of the Year, as I feel what I do is normal – but at the same

time I really appreciate the trouble the people went to.

"It also shows the club has created a great environment for all those involved with it. At the end of the day, I may run the club, but the club belongs to the members.”

Gregor will be presented with his Community Coach of the Year award at Azami Judo Club, in Woodlands Games Hall at Comely Park Primary School by JudoScotland regional development officer Sam Ingram.

Mr Ingram said: “The work Gregor does through his club Azami Falkirk encompasses the power of sport to change lives. We have heard countless

stories from his members about the safe space he has created for young people to learn new skills, staff active, gain confidence whilst instilling discipline.

