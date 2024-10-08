Name change signals fresh start for Grangemouth community centre as it sails on under new management

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local community centre has successfully navigated the community asset transfer (CAT) process and will be running under a new name to celebrate its town’s seafaring heritage.

The Sealock Infinity committee are just finalising the CAT to take Beancross and Newlands Community Centre, in Montgomery Street, Grangemouth off Falkirk Council’s hands.

Community centres throughout the Falkirk area – including Grangemouth’s own Bowhouse Community Centre – have sadly fallen foul of the CAT process and had to withdraw their bids.

However, this does not seem to have been a problem for Sealock Infinity, who put their success down to one word – “perseverance”.

Now under the control of a new committee and not Falkirk Council, a name change is on the cards for Beancross and Newlands Community Centre (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Lynne Park, committee secretary, said: “This all started back in March and we got the keys for the premises back in August. It’s taken a while because we’ve had a lot of things to get done.

“We just never gave up – we just kept on at Falkirk Council constantly asking them what do you need us to do now.

"It’s hard work and not easy, but it’s definitely rewarding.”

Lynne said Falkirk Council was supportive on the whole and “one phone call” was usually enough to get some help from them.

Now the centre is going from strength to strength under the new regime, the committee want to make an important change for the future.

Lynne said: "We’re hoping to change the name of the centre and call it the Sealock Centre, just to make it a new start. That was also the original name for Grangemouth and we want the centre to be local and go right back to the roots of the town.

"We have a lot of different user groups at the moment, everything from Slimming World to line dancing to martial arts and messy play days for children. The feedback we are getting at the moment in the short time we’ve had the building has been great and we’re happy to hear it.”

The committee is holding a special open day, featuring stalls and plenty of entertainment, on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

"We just want to give people a chance to come along and see the centre,” said Lynne. “And they can hear about our plans for the future.