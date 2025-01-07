Mystery of helicopter flying low over Falkirk district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is still no explanation as to why a helicopter was flying low over areas of Falkirk last night.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 11pm it could be clearly heard in Tamfourhill, Bantaskine and Camelon as it flew low over the homes. It continued to circle around the area for around 30 minutes.

Social media had lots of posts as people queried why it was present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some suggested it could be used by Network Rail to check the rail lines for damage, however, the rail infrastructure company said today they had not had a helicopter in the area.

Others wondered if it could be police searching for a missing person but that has yet to be confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for a comment.