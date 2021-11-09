Mystery of Falkirk High School dux medal found in West Sussex

Now Ray Menlove wants to reunite the keepsake with relatives of its original recipient.

He discovered the Falkirk High School dux medal in a box of items when he was clearing out his late mother’s home.

And he has no idea how it ended up in her possession, hundreds of miles away from Falkirk.

Dux medal for Falkirk High School from 1912. Awarded to Robert J. Wedderspoon. Found in a house in Horsham, West Sussex in 2021.

Elizabeth Menlove was 104 when she died in October last year.

Ray, who lives in Horsham, said: “I found the medal while clearing out her home. The rest will be going for auction in a saleroom but I would really like to reunite this medal with the family.

After a lot of digging which Ray admits his wife says has taken up far too much of his time, he discovered that it was presented to Robert J.Wedderspoon of Bainsford in 1912.

He also found a report of the school's prizegiving printed in The Falkirk Herald of June 29 that year.

It said: ‘’Special prizes – Dux and winner of gold medal, presented the High School Club – Robert J Wedderspoon (Bainsford) Gold pendant, presented by James Rankine Esq.’’

Ray added: “I have no idea how it came into my mother’s possession. She was born in Dalston, London in 1916 and didn’t have any Scottish connections that I’m aware of.

“However, it would be good to reunite this medal with Robert Wedderspoon’s family. Hopefully it may mean something to them.

"But I’ve reached a dead end and don’t know where to find more information to be able to contact them.”

Ray did contact Falkirk High School but they were unable to help with his enquiry.

However, he did discover that it seems Robert Wedderspoon died during World War One.

Again through The Falkirk Herald archives he found that a R.Wedderspoon, who was in the Royal Army Medical Corps, died in 1915, aged only 21.

Ray said: “This would seem to be the same person making it all the more important to pass on to his family.”

If anyone has information about the family of Robert Wedderspoon, contact [email protected]

