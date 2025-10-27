Mystery man Martin's marvellous million: Falkirk man wins seven figure Super 6 jackpot

A lucky resident from the Falkirk area was celebrating a somewhat large boost to his bank account today after winning the £1 million Super 6 jackpot.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, known simply as “Martin from Falkirk”, was quids in when a last-minute goal from Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes helped him seal the top prize in the free-to-play football prediction game.

Under Super 6’s "£1 million until it’s won” promotion, if no one landed the £1 million jackpot by predicting six correct scores in any of rounds 1 to 9, the player at the top of the season leaderboard would claim the prize instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 10,000 contenders were still in with a chance heading into Round 9’s fixtures, with 76 players separated by just 10 points.

A massive seven figure win for 'Martin from Falkirk' (Picture: Submitted)

Step forward "Martin from Falkirk”, whose nine points were enough to leapfrog him from third into top spot and into an elite group of Super 6 millionaires.

In total, Martin racked up 110 points over nine rounds, made up of 25 correct results (two points) and 12 correct scores (five points).

Guimaraes scored the crucial goal of the weekend — the second in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Fulham — which proved to be Martin’s only correct score in the round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also correctly predicted Arsenal would extend their winning run against Palace and Spurs’ win at Everton.

Martin saw off 1,445,104 other Super 6 players on his way to £1 million, predicting some unlikely scores along the way, including – Round 3: Brighton 2-1 Man City (3.3 per cent), Round 7: Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool (8.2 per cent) and Round 8: Spurs 1-2 Villa (5.4 per cent).

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers